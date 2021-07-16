Advertisement

Sentencing upheld for Minot man convicting in Williston shooting

sentencing uphled williston
sentencing uphled williston(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the sentencing of a Minot man serving a life sentence in the 2017 fatal shooting of a man in Williston.

A jury convicted 31-year-old Alex Eggleston of murder in the death of 43-year-old Vance Neset.

The courts sentenced Eggleston to life in prison with the chance of parole, and later amended his sentencing to include defendant life expectancy.

Eggleston claimed his sentencing was unconstitutional, but the high court ruled he did not adequately develop and present his challenge before the lower court.

