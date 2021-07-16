Proposed city budget could raise Bismarck’s property taxes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s budget committee presented the 2022 preliminary budget to city commissioners Tuesday. The proposal is set to increase property taxes by nearly four million dollars. If approved, a $240,000 property would see a tax increase that officials say equals about two cups of coffee, or $10.50 per month.

The proposal prioritized sustaining and maintaining existing levels of city services for citizens, public safety and cybersecurity. Additionally, officials plan to use CARES Act, Municipal Infrastructure and American Rescue Plan funding when possible.

“I know that this is a big jump, it was a big jump last year too. Our costs just like a business, our costs increase over time, and that’s also on top of the growth of our city which increases our efforts and our cost to deliver services,” said Commissioner Nancy Guy.

Commissioners voted to move forward with the draft preliminary budget. A public hearing will be held before final approval.

