Overdose deaths go up during pandemic, including in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – National overdose deaths rose to nearly 30% in 2020 according to the CDC, and that trend reflects what’s going on in many cities, including Minot.

According to the Minot Police Department, three overdose deaths were reported in 2019.

That number rose to 19 in 2020.

This year, so far, eight overdoses that resulted in deaths have been reported in Minot.

Substance use disorder counselors said many clients relapsed into using again during the pandemic for a number of reasons.

“During the pandemic, a lot of my clients were feeling out of touch with support systems. They were feeling isolated. A lot of the in-person meetings weren’t taking place,” said Dina Goodman.

The Department of Human Services offers several resources for those suffering from addiction issues including the SUD Voucher program.

