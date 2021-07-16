Advertisement

New North Dakota company aims to make electronic posting easier for landowners and hunters

QR Posts sign
(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Admit it. You never leave home without your cell phone, do you?

A new North Dakota-based company hopes our dependency on our cell phones might simplify life for landowners and hunters this fall.

A piece of land in western North Dakota is Dr. Dustin Hollevet’s favorite place to be.

“It’s peaceful,” he said.

It is his escape from the busyness of life. It’s also where he hunts.

“Hunting is a very big part of my life,” said the Bismarck-based orthodontist.

His work as an orthodontist is another big part of his life, which means he can’t be on his hunting land 24/7.

“I live about an hour away, so just going out there’s a lot of time is difficult,” Hollevet explained.

These QR Posts have simplified things.

“It allows that connection between landowner and sportsman. A simple scan with your phone alleviates a lot of the headache,” he added.

That’s the idea behind the QR Posts. Levi Otis is the co-founder of the company. He says the idea was inspired by the pandemic.

“Over COVID, I was in a restaurant and scanned a QR code for a menu, and was like, ‘Hey! This could fix that communication problem between hunters and landowners,’” Otis explained.

Here’s how it works: the landowner signs up for QR Posts and posts signs like this with a QR code. Hunters scan the code with their phone, a form to ask for permission to hunt pops up. Once that’s filled out, the landowner gets a notification and can accept or deny access.

“If he accepts, and now it’s just like a hotel reservation, and get a text back with a confirmation code saying this is your receipt that you get to hunt. So, if another hunting party comes out and scans that code. It says sorry, it’s already booked for those times, so we’re not doubling up like frequent issue we hear about,” Otis said.

Otis hopes QR Posts might make this hunting season a little less stressful and a lot more enjoyable for hunters and for busy landowners like Dr. Hollevet.

Several landowners in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Texas and Mississippi have already signed up for QR Posts.

You can learn more on their website, qrposts.com.

