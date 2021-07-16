Advertisement

ND State Fair: Avoid phony fair tickets

ND State Fair stage
ND State Fair stage(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The 2021 North Dakota state fair kicks off just one week from Friday.

Fair leadership is encouraging fairgoers to purchase their tickets from their official channels to avoid getting ripped off.

Tickets bought anywhere but from the official North Dakota State Fair website or location could mean music lovers find themselves sitting outside of the grandstand.

State Fair General Manager Renae Korslien said phony tickets are an annual problem for management.

“Every year someone has either bought that ticket from a friend or they bought from a site that wasn’t ours and then the ticket doesn’t work when you come to check-in at the grandstand,” said Korslien.

Some scams include buying a real ticket and making copies, but that will leave many without the chance to get into the show.

“If you have more than one copy of your ticket, the first person will get through the door but the rest of you won’t,” said Korslien.

Tickets are available every day at ndstatefair.com and the grandstand window for entry into the gate, grandstand rodeo and more.

No one has presented any phony tickets to the fair yet.

