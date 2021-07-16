Advertisement

Hot weather hurting corn as tasseling starts

Corn crop
Corn crop(Paul Thomas)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VELVA, N.D. – The dry weather is cutting back expectations for North Dakota’s corn crop and a farmer we talked with says he expects it to get worse.

Paul Thomas near Velva mentioned his field is close to tasseling and the exceptionally high heat in the forecast next week could wreak havoc during pollination.

“Being a later maturing crop it can still get helped with rains. It’s certainly been hurt, a lot of the yield potential has already been taken away from the corn crop because of the dry conditions,” said Paul Thomas, ND Farmer.

He says that some fields in his area aren’t worth even trying to harvest.

