First District bringing back tobacco cessation courses in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit will host its first tobacco cessation class since February of last year.

The first class will be held on Aug. 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the First District South Building in Minot.

After that, it will be at the same location on the second Thursday of every month.

The class teaches people what resources to use in order to stop smoking and vaping.

Leaders of the class say they are happy it’s back.

“It feels so good to be back. I am so ready to teach this class, and to get out there and help people, it is really difficult for me people wanted to sign up for the class, and I just couldn’t do it,” said Tobacco Cessation Coordinator Bonnie Riely.

During the hiatus, Riely directed clients to the ND Quits website.

To register for this free two-hour session visit click here.

