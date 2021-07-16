Advertisement

Doug Goehring weighs in on civil unrest in Cuba

Havana, Cuba
Havana, Cuba(Storyblocks)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With civil unrest growing in Cuba, questions about the United States’ relationship with the nation have resurfaced.

North Dakota State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring was selected for three trade missions to the island. He says the country was undergoing massive changes throughout the times he visited, and that the Cuba of today is no longer the Cuba of Fidel Castro.

“But I think it would be to our benefit if we were to lift the embargo, if we were to allow tourism. Go down there and interact, these are nice people, they’re good people. And if you really want to change and influence where their government potentially goes, it’s going to be generational. But we have to start by interacting with them,” said Goehring.

Goehring says with only 90 miles of distance between borders, the close proximity is ripe for opportunities that would greatly benefit Cuba and the United States.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak trial moved back to Morton County Courthouse, proceeding on schedule
Minot Whiners & Complainers 2.0 page
‘Minot Whiners and Complainers’ Facebook page pulled amid growing tech censorship debate
Ernest Coney
Williston man accused of possessing and intending to deliver fentanyl

Latest News

Paramedic training
Dakota College at Bottineau students helping fill EMT, paramedic shortages
sentencing uphled williston
Sentencing upheld for Minot man convicting in Williston shooting
Corn crop
Hot weather hurting corn as tasseling starts
McHenry County Food Pantry volunteers
McHenry County Food Pantry gets an upgrade