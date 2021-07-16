Doug Goehring weighs in on civil unrest in Cuba

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With civil unrest growing in Cuba, questions about the United States’ relationship with the nation have resurfaced.

North Dakota State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring was selected for three trade missions to the island. He says the country was undergoing massive changes throughout the times he visited, and that the Cuba of today is no longer the Cuba of Fidel Castro.

“But I think it would be to our benefit if we were to lift the embargo, if we were to allow tourism. Go down there and interact, these are nice people, they’re good people. And if you really want to change and influence where their government potentially goes, it’s going to be generational. But we have to start by interacting with them,” said Goehring.

Goehring says with only 90 miles of distance between borders, the close proximity is ripe for opportunities that would greatly benefit Cuba and the United States.

