Dickinson producer optimistic about late season crops

DICKINSON, N.D. - Much of the state is still in extreme to exceptional drought, but some producers are feeling a little more optimistic than they were a month ago.

Art Ridl farms and ranches just outside Dickinson.

He says despite a dry and hot June, he’s optimistic about his corn crop. Ridl says timely rains have helped, and he will at least be able to make silage from his corn if needed.

He’s optimistic about other late-season crops as well.

“I think the corn and sunflowers still have a chance of making it and I think people that have soybeans too, you know they need the August rains and stuff to make a crop, so I think those still have a chance,” said Ridl.

Ridl says hay will still be short, and many producers have already begun cutting wheat for hay.

Grasshoppers are another big concern – he plans to spray his pastures for the insects this weekend.

