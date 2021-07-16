Chad Isaak trial moved back to Morton County Courthouse, proceeding on schedule

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After three years and multiple setbacks, the trial for Chad Isaak is taking place two weeks from Monday. Judge David Reich moved the trial from the House chambers at the State Capitol back to the Morton County Courthouse.

Isaak, who is accused of murdering four RJR employees in Mandan in April 2019, appeared Friday for a pre-trial conference with his council. Defense and State attorneys discussed jury questions, and plan to provide jurors with a list of witnesses for expediency to ensure the trial is fair and efficient.

“We just want to have a fair trial and hopefully get through this. Hopefully, we won’t have a COVID outbreak that disrupts us or some other act of God. But I think the parties look like they are moving very well to be prepared so we should be able to proceed as scheduled,” said Morton County Judge David Reich.

The trial is scheduled for three weeks starting August 2nd. Judge Reich expects jury selection to last two days and evidentiary proceedings to begin on August 4th.

