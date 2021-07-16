Advertisement

Chad Isaak trial moved back to Morton County Courthouse, proceeding on schedule

Chad Isaak
Chad Isaak(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After three years and multiple setbacks, the trial for Chad Isaak is taking place two weeks from Monday. Judge David Reich moved the trial from the House chambers at the State Capitol back to the Morton County Courthouse.

Isaak, who is accused of murdering four RJR employees in Mandan in April 2019, appeared Friday for a pre-trial conference with his council. Defense and State attorneys discussed jury questions, and plan to provide jurors with a list of witnesses for expediency to ensure the trial is fair and efficient.

“We just want to have a fair trial and hopefully get through this. Hopefully, we won’t have a COVID outbreak that disrupts us or some other act of God. But I think the parties look like they are moving very well to be prepared so we should be able to proceed as scheduled,” said Morton County Judge David Reich.

The trial is scheduled for three weeks starting August 2nd. Judge Reich expects jury selection to last two days and evidentiary proceedings to begin on August 4th.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Minot Whiners & Complainers 2.0 page
‘Minot Whiners and Complainers’ Facebook page pulled amid growing tech censorship debate
Ernest Coney
Williston man accused of possessing and intending to deliver fentanyl
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant

Latest News

Bismarck houses
Proposed city budget could raise Bismarck’s property taxes
ND State Fair stage
ND State Fair: Avoid phony fair tickets
Justin Crites
Appeal denied in Williston manslaughter case
tobacco cessation courses
First District bringing back tobacco cessation courses in Minot