Candidates for Surrey special election meet the voters

SURREY, N.D. – Some recent divisions in the town of Surrey are now spilling over into the ballot box.

After the resignation of two Surrey councilmembers earlier this year, the town will hold a special election to fill the vacant seats.

Thursday evening, the candidates discussed the city’s ongoing issues and how they would help to create a path forward for the town.

The Surrey Senior Center served as the gathering place for the town’s residents to meet the candidates face-to-face.

Confirmed candidates Karla Walsh and Aiden Clark, running for Ward 1 and Ward 2 districts respectively, spoke on their plans for the city if elected.

Walsh is a returning city council member who wants to see progress in community outreach and involvement.

”I see a lot of untapped energy from the community and its members. I think that I’ve got experience in organization in community projects, putting together groups that can take on special projects for the city,” said Walsh.

Newcomer Aiden Clark said he wants to ensure city leaders are properly following rules and procedures as well as making rules and regulations more transparent.

”I don’t want to be one of those people that comes in saying ‘I’ve got all these changes I want to see.’ What I am doing is coming in saying I think we’re not following some of the rules, and I think it would beneficial to follow the rules. And as long as we do that, we can make some of the changes that we need,” said Clark.

Current councilmembers also brought up resident concerns about write-in candidates who will not be listed on the ballots.

“My personal opinion is that there is a process for that, and it should be followed and somebody shouldn’t be sliding into the backdoor to win a seat,” said city councilmember Twila Gantzer.

Write-in candidate Tiffany Wheeler, who’s running for the Ward 1 position, was the only one of three confirmed write-ins to join Thursday’s Q&A.

Organizers live-streamed the entire town hall, and if you couldn’t attend, you can watch the full event here and here.

The election will take place on July 20 at Surrey City Hall from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

