Bismarck remains classified as a ‘Metropolitan Statistical Area’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Federal Office of Management and Budget announced this week that it will maintain its practice of classifying areas with 50,000 people or more as “Metropolitan Statistical Areas.”

The office had been considering increasing the designation from 50,000 people to 100,000 people. Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken says the move would have decreased federal funding to several North Dakota communities.

“We have three communities in North Dakota that would’ve been directly affected: Bismarck, Grand Forks and Minot. All communities that could not afford being belabored further, especially after the year we just had with COVID,” said Bakken.

More than 140 cities nationwide would have been impacted by the change. Bakken says that it would’ve affected cities like Bismarck’s flexibility to assist lower-income populations and would’ve significantly reduced funding in a variety of programs.

