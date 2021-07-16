Appeal denied in Williston manslaughter case

WILLISTON, N.D. – The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Williston man serving a three-year sentence in the death of another man in a May 2019 fight outside of a bar.

A jury convicted 28-year-old Justin Crites of manslaughter in the death of 57-year-old Jay Lepage.

Investigators said Crites struck LePage outside of a Williston bar, and LePage fell and hit his head on cement, and later died of blunt head trauma.

On appeal, Crites argued insufficient evidence at trial and that the lower court erred in denying two motions for a mistrial.

The higher court ruled “substantial evidence” existed in favor of the conviction, and the lower court did not abuse its discretion in denying a mistrial.

Related content:

Justin Crites found guilty of manslaughter

Williston man sentenced to three years for manslaughter

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.