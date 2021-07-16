Advertisement

Appeal denied in Williston manslaughter case

Justin Crites
Justin Crites(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. – The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Williston man serving a three-year sentence in the death of another man in a May 2019 fight outside of a bar.

A jury convicted 28-year-old Justin Crites of manslaughter in the death of 57-year-old Jay Lepage.

Investigators said Crites struck LePage outside of a Williston bar, and LePage fell and hit his head on cement, and later died of blunt head trauma.

On appeal, Crites argued insufficient evidence at trial and that the lower court erred in denying two motions for a mistrial.

The higher court ruled “substantial evidence” existed in favor of the conviction, and the lower court did not abuse its discretion in denying a mistrial.

Related content:

Justin Crites found guilty of manslaughter

Williston man sentenced to three years for manslaughter

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors
Pitorro Restaurant & Bar
Pitorro Restaurant & Bar coming to Bismarck
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Minot murder victim identified
Victim identified in Minot murder investigation

Latest News

ND State Fair stage
ND State Fair: Avoid phony fair tickets
tobacco cessation courses
First District bringing back tobacco cessation courses in Minot
Minot Whiners and complainers
WHINERS AND COMPLAINERS
ARCHERY CAMP
ARCHERY CAMP