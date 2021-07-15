Advertisement

Wings and Wheels in Minot

Wings and Wheels
Wings and Wheels(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Wings and Wheels will be on the tarmac Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. at the Dakota Territory Air Museum.

The event showcases classic cars and planes from past eras. A couple of older planes will take to the skies this evening for the guests as well. The money raised tonight will support the museum’s operations throughout the year.

“It’s fun to look at all the cars, they’ll be lined up along the runway down both sides of the runway over here, and a lot of the airplanes and cars are going to be the same eras,” said Robin Brekhus, Event Coordinator.

National Guard vehicles will also be on display for people that go to check things out.

The event runs until 9 p.m. You can learn more about ticket prices on the event Facebook page.

