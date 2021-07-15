Williston man accused of possessing and intending to deliver fentanyl
Published: Jul. 14, 2021
WILLISTON, N.D. - A 22-year-old Williston man is accused of possessing and intending to deliver fentanyl.
Williston police arrested Ernest Coney July 1 when searching Coney’s mother’s apartment in relation to an ongoing shooting investigation.
Officers say they found 459 blue pills they believe to be fentanyl inside a safe Coney could open.
Coney is being held at the Williams County Correctional Center.
Coney is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in a different case.
