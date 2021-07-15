Advertisement

Williston man accused of possessing and intending to deliver fentanyl

Ernest Coney
Ernest Coney(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A 22-year-old Williston man is accused of possessing and intending to deliver fentanyl.

Williston police arrested Ernest Coney July 1 when searching Coney’s mother’s apartment in relation to an ongoing shooting investigation.

Officers say they found 459 blue pills they believe to be fentanyl inside a safe Coney could open.

Coney is being held at the Williams County Correctional Center.

Coney is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in a different case.

