BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We all look forward to our summer vacations and we also keep our eyes and ears open for the best bargains we can find, but that can also be a danger zone. Sometimes these great deals turn out to be scams.

Kathi Schwan is the Volunteer State President for AARP North Dakota and she joins us to help us identify deals that are too good to be true.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.