Surrey residents to host meet and greet Thursday for city council candidates

(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SURREY, N.D. – With only five days until the voting day for their special election, residents of Surrey are invited to get to know some of the candidates running for the two open city council positions.

Residents have organized a meet and greet town hall event that will take place Thursday, July 15, at 7:00 p.m. at the Surrey Senior Center.

Candidates will answer questions based on city-wide issues before the polls open on July 20.

Candidates both formally on the ballot and running as write-in options are expected to attend.

The candidates are running to replace Mike Thiesen and Elaine Christianson who stepped down from the City Council in April.

City leaders have also been invited to attend.

