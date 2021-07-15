Stark County Sheriff’s Office begins policing Belfield

BELFIELD, N.D. – Policing in Belfield looks different now. Instead of local police, Stark County Sheriff’s deputies have assumed law enforcement responsibilities for the city.

It was a bittersweet yet exciting day for former Belfield Police Chief Stephen Byrne. ”The city of Belfield gave me my first opportunity in law enforcement,” said Byrne.

Starting Thursday, Byrne is working for Stark County and will soon be a Patrol K-9 Deputy.

The change comes after Belfield officials decided to shut down the police force, a change that has come with resistance.

”I think there’s probably some fear, there’s probably some apprehension,” said Byrne.

”I just don’t foresee anybody being at anything quick enough if we call them,” said Karen Fisk, Belfield.

But Byrne says he believes it’s an opportunity to have an even stronger law enforcement presence in Belfield. Lieutenant Eldon Mehrer says they will provide an additional 280 hours of service each month.

”We’ll have three to four deputies at each shift that will be able to cover that ten hours so really just a better opportunity to provide a lot more service for the city of Belfield,” said Lt. Eldon Mehrer, Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Belfield Mayor Mitzy Mross says she also is excited about the change after it was becoming too difficult to find and retain officers. She says the city will pay more for extra law enforcement service and officials want residents to know their calls will be answered.

“We’re going to try our hardest to make sure that we are there for the city of Belfield and for every need that they may have,” said Mehrer.

”Law enforcement is going to be fully alert, fully awake ready to go,” said Byrne.

And their hometown cop will still be around. Including Byrne, the department will have 29 sworn deputies and they all will respond to Belfield and the surrounding communities.

