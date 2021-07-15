Sports Spotlight: Ashton Kinnebrew

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You don’t win a state basketball championship without good players. The Century girls have three straight Class-“A” titles. The subject of this week’s Sports Spotlight just played in the Lion’s All-Star game.

Ashton Kinnebrew is a recent graduate from Century High School, and she was an integral part of the Patriots success. Ashton played a major role in three state titles, and following her senior year, Kinnebrew earned a place on the Class-A Lion’s All-Star roster.

“It’s been such a fun year with everybody. The state tournament was so much fun, playing against all these great players. I am so excited to have the opportunity to play with the best of the best of the east and the west, and I’m just excited to play with everybody and get to know new players,” said Kinnebrew.

As a senior Kinnebrew averaged 10 points, 3 board and 3 assists per game, and shot 44 percent from the floor. Her time at Century is sandwiched by her two sisters, and talent runs through the family.

“She’s been a blessing to the program. Her entire family had her older sister, her younger sister is going to be a junior next year for the Patriots and it’s just been a great relationship we’ve had with them. But she’s come up through our program and continued to develop and become the great player she is today with a lot of hard work and a lot of effort she gave for us,” said Ron Metz.

If you’ve followed the program, then you know the high standard of Patriot basketball. Kinnebrew knows that standard and knows everyone takes their own path.

Kinnebrew said: “They’ve motivated me, a lot. Like players from Century that have gone to D-1, D-2 colleges have motivated me. I want to get there, and I want to be a great player. Even though I’m not going D-1 or D-2, I’m still motivated to be the best player I can be.”

Her playing career will continue at Bismarck State College next season, and there are two big parts of Kinnebrew’s game.

Kinnebrew said: “Defensively, I just love the energy on the defensive side of the court, and leadership. With our 6 seniors we all brought a lot of leadership on the team and brought people up. So, I think, yeah.”

In the spring, Ashton helped Century win the Class-A state track title by running a leg on the 4-by-800 and the 4-by-400 championship relay teams, plus Kinnebrew took 4th in the 300-hurdles.

