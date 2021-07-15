NBA legend Spud Webb talks basketball, life with athletes in New Town

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Spud Webb, an NBA legend and 1986 Slam Dunk Contest Champion, visited the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College’s Basketball Camp at New Town High School on Thursday.

Webb’s message to the campers included working hard to overcome adversity.

“Don’t tell me you can’t do it. It doesn’t matter where you come from, what color you are, or whatever is thrown at you. I grew up about as poor as you can, with three brothers and three sisters in two bedrooms,” said Webb.

Webb won the contest despite being only 5′7″, and enjoyed a 12-year career in the NBA, along with a professional stop in Italy.

Webb made the trip to New Town as he was also in Bismarck for another basketball camp.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.