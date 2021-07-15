Advertisement

NBA legend Spud Webb talks basketball, life with athletes in New Town

Spud Webb
Spud Webb(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Spud Webb, an NBA legend and 1986 Slam Dunk Contest Champion, visited the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College’s Basketball Camp at New Town High School on Thursday.

Webb’s message to the campers included working hard to overcome adversity.

“Don’t tell me you can’t do it. It doesn’t matter where you come from, what color you are, or whatever is thrown at you. I grew up about as poor as you can, with three brothers and three sisters in two bedrooms,” said Webb.

Webb won the contest despite being only 5′7″, and enjoyed a 12-year career in the NBA, along with a professional stop in Italy.

Webb made the trip to New Town as he was also in Bismarck for another basketball camp.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors
Pitorro Restaurant & Bar
Pitorro Restaurant & Bar coming to Bismarck
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Minot murder victim identified
Victim identified in Minot murder investigation

Latest News

Having fun around animals safely this summer
Pro basketball player teaching hoops skills this week in Minot
Hunter Pinke
Hunter Pinke returns to Minot to talk overcoming adversity
Minot Junior Golf returns
Minot Junior Golf returns to the course following flood project work
Minot Minotauros
Minot Minotauros add six players in 2021 NAHL draft