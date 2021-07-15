Advertisement

Mosquito spray Wednesday night across Minot area

(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot is spraying Wednesday night as part of mosquito control efforts.

Ohio Air National Guard began will begin flying around 10 p.m.

The city said the spray is EPA approved and considered safe for people and pets.

Still, they said people should stay inside during this time.

