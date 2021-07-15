Minot State Alumni Association partnering with Fastlane for free car wash events

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University wants to give back to its supporters by giving away free car washes.

The school’s alumni association teamed up with Fastlane Car Wash on 31st Avenue SW for the event.

Anyone who stopped by Fastlane with a Minot State decal or license plate received a coupon for a free wash.

They also took donations that go toward alumni events throughout the year.

“We do smaller little kinds of events like this that we invite our alumni and friends to and kind of thank them for being a part of the alumni state family,” said Janna McKechnie, MSU Director of Alumni Relations & Annual Giving.

They will also gave out these coupons Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

