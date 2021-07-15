Minot Parks launch indoor recreation survey

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Park District launched its indoor recreation survey Wednesday, and on the first day, it already had 600 responses.

Park District staff are reaching out to people about what they want to see for new indoor facilities or programs, and what kind of activities they’d like to see brought to Minot.

They said they hope the online survey will reach age groups that they don’t normally hear from.

“If we’re offering the right programs. If there are things they’d like to see us offer that we’re not offering or changes or that kind of thing,” said Ron Merritt, Executive Director.

The survey is anonymous and can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.