Minot Minotauros add six players in 2021 NAHL draft

Minot Minotauros
Minot Minotauros(kfyr)
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Minotauros added their 2021 North American Hockey League Draft class to the fold on Wednesday.

The club led off with forward Reid Pabich of Sioux Falls (USHL) with the 15th overall pick.

Minot had a balanced positional focus with the rest of its picks:

3rd Round, 11th pick: Nick O’Hanisain D Victoria BCHL

5th Round, 13th pick: Micah Berger F NJ Rockers U16 USPHL

5th Round, 15th pick: Thomas Kiesewetter G Thayer Academy HS

6th Round, 13th pick: Dean Schwenninger F Zug U20 Elite (SUI)

7th Round, 13th pick: Noah Roitman D OKC Blazers NA3HL

The Minotauros also tendered Colby Woogk of the Dallas Stars Elite program.

