Minot Junior Golf returns to the course following flood project work

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Junior Golf Association recently announced the schedule of the 2021 Tournaments for Area Youth after two years without the games due to flood protection work in their location.

They will host several events this year. Registration is required to participate in those games.

The first will take place Thursday, July 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Jack Hoeven Wee Links course.

“The course has been redesigned due to flood protection, and while we had those professionals that were experts in golf course design, we had them do a little extra work,” said Dusty Zimmerman, MJGA Executive Director.

For a list of the full schedule visit the Jack Hoeven Wee Links Facebook page.

