Meet the State Veterinarian

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After serving as a mixed animal veterinarian for 21 years, Dr. Ethan Andress is taking off his medical scrubs and putting on a suit for his new role as the state veterinarian for North Dakota.

As he gets adjusted to his new office space, Dr. Andress is excited about his new role.

“When you go into veterinarian medicine, you are going into the service of animals and people, and so for me, this was naturally the next step, and it allows you to take that opportunity from serving people to the next level,” said Dr. Andress.

After several years of schooling, the Lodgepole South Dakota native found his way back close to home in Hettinger, where he practiced veterinary medicine as a mixed animal practitioner for 21 years.

“What I’m looking forward to the most in the situation is the opportunity to interact with the other veterinarians and producers in the state. For me, I’m a people person, and so I enjoy having that opportunity to help people solve problems,” Dr. Andress.

Dr. Andress will oversee the animal health division, which is in charge of protecting the health of domestic animals and non-traditional livestock, and administering all rules and orders of the State Board of Animal Health.

Dr. Andress officially started his position Monday.

