Matt Clark Formally Introduced as Williston Fire Chief

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston officially has their newest fire chief.

Matt Clark was formally introduced as the Williston Fire Department’s newest chief. He was appointed to the position on June 22nd, replacing former chief Jason Catrambone.

Clark moved to Williston in 2015 and has moved up the ranks of the department. With more than 16 years of fire service under his belt, he said he feels he accomplished one of his major goals by becoming a chief.

“It’s a huge honor for me. From the moment I set foot into the fire service truthfully, it was kind of the end goal in where I planned on going, and I’m just thankful it’s here,” said Clark.

Clark said there has been a lot of community support for him and his family and that he plans on leading the fire department for many years to come.

“My kids are coyotes; they are happy to be here. The 10U softball team that just won the championship a few days ago, my daughter was on that team. This is our home. I’m happy to be here and don’t plan on going anywhere any time soon, and I look forward to retiring from the Williston Fire Department,” said Clark.

With the continued growth of Williston, Clark said he will continue the strides the department has made to better serve the community.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.