Man accused of Snapchatting child sexual abuse material

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Watford City man is in custody after police say he uploaded child sexual abuse material to Snapchat.

According to court documents, the IP address of 30-year-old Devin Womack was linked to abusive files. Watford City police say they found 35 pictures of child sexual abuse material when a cell phone and iPad belonging to Womack were searched on July 7th.

Womack is charged with possession of obscene materials involving minors and promotion of sexual performance by minors. He is being held at the McKenzie County Correctional Facility on a 150-thousand-dollar bond.

