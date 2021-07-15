Ladies’ garden party this weekend in Stanley
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STANLEY, N.D. – The Mountrail County Garden Club will hold a ladies’ garden party in Stanley this weekend.
It will be in the Sibyl Center Saturday, July 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Entry is free when you bring any garden-related items.
Those who do bring a plant or flower may enter it in a contest that includes several categories.
The event will include refreshments, garden art, and a local florist who will answer questions.
