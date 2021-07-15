Ladies’ garden party this weekend in Stanley

STANLEY, N.D. – The Mountrail County Garden Club will hold a ladies’ garden party in Stanley this weekend.

It will be in the Sibyl Center Saturday, July 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Entry is free when you bring any garden-related items.

Those who do bring a plant or flower may enter it in a contest that includes several categories.

The event will include refreshments, garden art, and a local florist who will answer questions.

