Advertisement

Ladies’ garden party this weekend in Stanley

(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY, N.D. – The Mountrail County Garden Club will hold a ladies’ garden party in Stanley this weekend.

It will be in the Sibyl Center Saturday, July 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Entry is free when you bring any garden-related items.

Those who do bring a plant or flower may enter it in a contest that includes several categories.

The event will include refreshments, garden art, and a local florist who will answer questions.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors
Pitorro Restaurant & Bar
Pitorro Restaurant & Bar coming to Bismarck
Minot murder victim identified
Victim identified in Minot murder investigation
Expansion in Downtown Bismarck
Morton County fossil dig uncovers T-Rex tooth and career inspiration

Latest News

Bowhunting
Bismarck green-lights some hunting within city limits
Commissioners change ordinance to bring recreational airsoft activity to Bismarck
Samuel's Story
Samuel's Story
Sports Spotlight: Ashton Kinnebrew
Sports Spotlight