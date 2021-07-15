Advertisement

Hunter Pinke returns to Minot to talk overcoming adversity

Hunter Pinke
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Former Magician and Fighting Hawk football player Hunter Pinke stopped by Magic City Campus High School on Wednesday night.

He spoke with Minot High athletes and coaches about battling back from the injuries he suffered in a skiing accident in the winter of 2019.

“There’s joy in life no matter what the circumstance is. I mean that will all the sincerity I can. Living is fun, and no matter what you’re going through that doesn’t change your joy in life,” said Pinke.

Pinke was introduced by Minot math instructor Jacob Holmen, who called Hunter a person that he knew he wanted to be good friends with when they met.

