How the U.S. Drought Monitor quantifies North Dakota’s drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With our ongoing drought conditions, the National Drought Mitigation Center’s Drought Monitor maps have been a useful tool to help quantify the drought.

The Drought Monitor map began in 2000 as a way to objectively quantify drought across the country and is created in Lincoln, Nebraska every Thursday.

A wide range of variables are looked at each week to create the map, including precipitation analyses, groundwater, vegetative health, soil moisture, streamflow, and other satellite-derived products.

A team of authors draws the map each week using computer software.

“They’re not always going to all tell us the same story, so really we’re looking for a convergence of evidence from multiple indicators and indices,” said Curtis Riganti, Climatologist at the National Drought Mitigation Center.

These indices are then used to and place regions in one of five categories, from abnormally dry conditions, or ‘D zero’, to exceptional drought, or ‘D four.’

“Each of these categories refers to percentiles of conditions, so statistically meaning how unusual of an event the drought or dry period that we’re looking at is,” said Riganti.

One of the uses of the drought monitor map is for qualifying for some federal aid programs.

“The Farm Service Agency uses the map to determine eligibility for the Livestock Forage Program, which is one of the programs used for drought aid,” said Riganti.

And understanding how bad drought conditions are can also impact weather forecasts.

“It can factor a lot into fire weather. It can factor a lot into the temperature forecast. If we’re in a dry period, we know that our temperatures are probably going to be higher because of soil feedback, and that sort of thing,” said Megan Jones, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service Bismarck.

It’s especially important to monitor drought conditions because of how long-lasting droughts can be.

“By the time you think about the impacts that something can have over an entire year or longer, that’s a pretty big deal. And that’s why I think people tend to underestimate drought a little bit. But I think when you talk to farmers who are saying that this is the worst drought that they have ever seen and they’ve been in North Dakota for 60 or 70 years, it is a very big deal to the people that live up here and their livelihoods,” said Jones.

The societal and economic impacts of drought are wide-ranging, making the Drought Monitor’s job of quantifying the drought that much more important.

