Health officials release Dickinson health survey

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Health officials in Dickinson want to hear from you.

CHI St. Alexius Health with partner agencies released a health survey for the community to fill out.

Inside the busy hospital halls, staff are tending to patients and answering their health questions.

From now until July 26, they want you to answer questions on community health.

“The purpose of this survey is really to get a snapshot in time of where our community thinks the health needs are, the service needs,” said John Odermann, CHI St. Alexius Health.

John Odermann also works as a city commissioner and says the Dickinson Area Health Survey can be filled out in person or online. It was created in partnership with Southwestern District Health Unit and UND’S Center for Rural Health.

He says the answsers will help them understand how residents use current health services and where there are shortfalls.

“This survey is really going to identify mental and behavioral health services as a need in the community and that’s been on the last couple surveys, that’s been a result and I think we’re going to see that again this year,” said Odermann.

Odermann says substance abuse treatment, childcare, and retention of health specialists have also been community concerns on past surveys. He says the survey answers can make possible changes in local public health.

“Do we have a provider in like a Bismarck or something like that that we can maybe bring out to Dickinson a day or two a month, or maybe even a day or two a week to provide those services,” said Odermann.

The survey can be completed in person or online from now until July 26. A link to the survey is http://tinyurl.com/Dickinson2021CHNA or the link can be found on the hospital’s facebook page.

