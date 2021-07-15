Great American Bike Race seeking volunteers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the largest stationary bike races in the country is coming up, and organizers say they need your help.

The Sanford Health Foundation Great American Bike Race, known as GABR, raises money for to help pay for medical expenses for children with life-altering conditions or disabilities.

Over the past 25 years, the Bismarck event has raised more than $4.6 million. GABR requires about 200 volunteers, and as of now, only 38 people have signed up to help. Organizers say volunteering to make GABR possible is an unforgettable experience.

“I’ve been involved with the race for about 17 years. The first time I went, I participated as a rider, and I didn’t even question coming back. It’s so exciting, it’s like Christmas for the kids,” said Corrie Mayher, volunteer coordinator for GABR.

The event is Saturday, August 28th at the Bismarck Event Center. If you’re interested in signing up to volunteer, go to https://support.sanfordhealthfoundation.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=649.

