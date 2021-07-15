Family Fun Finder: Summer fun list

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - These are the dog days of summer. For parents, they can be the days when kids start getting bored – you’ve already been to the pool, the zoo and camping.

What else is there to do?

You want to keep the kids busy and spend some time together and create some treasured memories for the whole family.

We’re starting a new series we think might help you do all that.

It’s called “Family Fun Finder.”

We hope to share some ideas of things you can do with your own family; everything from camping, to a trip to the park and even ideas for a lunch out that the whole family will enjoy.

We begin with a look at how one family keeps track of the summer adventures they hope to have.

The Hintz sisters have a big summer planned. From setting up a giant flamingo pool in their backyard to going down the slide at the Superslide Amusement Park, they’ve got a lot to do before school starts in August.

The girls have listed everything they’d like to do this summer.

“If we have stuff we need to do then we would just write it down here and mark it off when we did it,” explained nine-year-old Veda Hintz.

So far, they’ve checked off a few things on this long list.

“We’ve laid in the hammock, gone to our dad’s softball game, gone to the lake cabin, swam in the pool, visited grandma, and read so many books,” said Veda.

Seven-year-old Ivy’s favorite so far:

“The Superslide!” she exclaimed.

But there is still a lot to do before summer is over. Veda is especially looking forward to one thing on this list.

“I’m excited to go to Raging Rivers Waterpark,” said Veda.

Their mom hopes this list will keep these girls busy.

“It just tells us we need to get out and do more things,” stated Veda.

When they’re not sure what to do, they look at the list and make a plan. The sisters can do almost everything on this list together. And believe it or not, that’s what these girls like best about summer.

“I like to enjoy being with my family,” said Veda.

So perhaps the best thing about this summer fun list is something that isn’t even on the list.

But the list makes times like these a little extra special, and that might just make this the best summer they’ve ever had.

The girls’ mom, Heather, says she got the idea for the summer fun list from a friend.

They changed the activities slightly to include more of what the Hintz girls are interested in now, and she expects as they get older, the list will change again.

