Construction completed for Williston Research Extension Center Seed Cleaning Plant

WILLISTON, N.D. - Wednesday marked a big day for many in the local ag industry. The Williston Research Extension Center celebrated the completion of their new seed cleaning facility.

The facility has been in place since 1954 and was in dire need of replacement. Producers from all around the region came to check it out.

“Most facilities I spend time around are pretty slow and they say this one’s going to run 200 bushels an hour which is going to up capacity and what farmers can bring in, so I’m excited to see that,” said Timothy Horan from Lewistown, Montana.

While viewing the new facility, people in the ag industry called it “large” and “impressive,” but the most talked about thing was how “progressive” and “game-changing” it was. With some new features, including an optical sorter, producers feel they will be able to clean varieties of crops that were impossible with the old plant.

“We do raise a lot of specialty crops. I think we have 26 different crops that are raised at the research center and a number of them are raised for seed. It’s going to provide things for a lot of people in the area,” said Tom Wheeler, the chairman of the advisory committee.

Wheeler says this facility will only be for extension growers and private seed companies they contract with. Since they are a public entity, the extension does not want to compete with local seed cleaners.

The extension will be able to put the plant to work later during the harvest season.

