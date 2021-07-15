Advertisement

Community rallying behind Harvey family through ‘Lynx Links’ tournament

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARVEY, N.D. – Community has a strong meaning in North Dakota, and Sam Hanson from Harvey is at the center of it.

Two-year-old Samuel Hanson is described by his mom as energetic and full of life, but he’s going through one of the toughest battles he may ever face.

“Right now, he is sleeping. But he is at the lowest point right now of his whole journey. He just had a stem cell transplant this past Friday and he’s caught a cold,” said Shirley Horn, Samuel’s mom.

Samuel was diagnosed with neuroblastoma late last year and he’s currently undergoing chemotherapy.

“It’s not something a person wants to go through obviously, but we need to do it to get better,” said Shirley.

With having to put her life on pause, Shirley left her job to take care of Samuel, leaving the family in an uncertain financial situation.

But the people of the Peace Garden State came together to help.

“Samuel’s dad is at home working. They have a daughter. Samuel and his mom, Shirley, they have to be at Mayo until at least the end of September, so they are living off one income,” said Crystal Hotovec with Lynx Links for Cancer Golf Tournament.

Through the Annual Lynx Links for Cancer Golf Tournament, money from the tournament goes toward a selected child’s medical bills, taking a bit of the financial edge off families who are already experienced so much.

“It’s that much less that we have to worry about ourselves. In this moment, we are able focus on Samuel more so than know that we will have to worry about it so much more,” said Shirley.

Knowing that the future may be uncertain.

“He’s got a lot of spirit, he’s gonna win. He’s gonna win the battle,” said Hotovec.

But with the help of the community, he can get through anything.

The 8th Annual Lynx Links for Cancer Golf Tournament is on Aug. 6 at the Maple River Golf Course in Mapleton, North Dakota.

It is $75 a player and will be a four-person scramble with 18 holes and door prizes.

You can sign up and donate at this link. 

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

