Commissioners change ordinance to bring recreational airsoft activity to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Airsoft guns have become increasingly popular for recreational fun, similar to paintball. Special use permits allowed an airsoft field to open north of Bismarck in 2017, but now residents may see more opportunities for airsoft fields inside city limits.

Bismarck staff and police reviewed safety criteria and community standpoints to allow specific airsoft and paintball uses.

“Both are the safest and probably lowest impact adrenaline sport you can find. And really you get to play at your own speed. I have seen kids, mom, dad, grandpa all go out and play,” said Black Rhino Airsoft, LLC Owner Taylor Kindseth at the city commission meeting Tuesday.

Bismarck city commissioners amended ordinance 6465 to allow indoor or outdoor airsoft and paintball arenas to operate within city limits.

In a Facebook post, Black Rhino Airsoft staff said that this change will help them move forward with a new field location and give others opportunities to start airsoft and paintball fields.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.