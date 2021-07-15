Burleigh County asking for applications for American Rescue Plan funding

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County received around $18.5 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan. Now, the county is asking for project applications to put the money to good use.

The funding will be split up over two years, and all funds must be spent within the county. Uses for the money can include supporting public health response, water and sewer infrastructure, pay for essential workers, and improving broadband. Local entities are encouraged to apply.

“If an individual wanted to submit one that would benefit the county, we would certainly review it. But, our vision would more so be cities, townships, telecommunications companies, those would be the primary applicants we would foresee,” said Justin Schulz, account manager for the Burleigh County Highway Department.

All applications will be reviewed by the Burleigh County Commission and checked that they meet the federal guidelines. Then, commissioners will decide on which projects will receive the funding.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.