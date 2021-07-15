Bismarck teens learn survival skills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With hunting season quickly approaching, a camp in Bismarck is helping teenagers prepare by teaching them what they need to know: from survival skills, to the ins and outs of deer hunting, to archery technique.

Kids who participate in the Raised at Full Draw archery camp receive more than just archery lessons, they learn about how to survive in the wild.

“It’s different than just playing basketball or football, it’s something I can use later on too. Use as a special skill,” said Madalyn Meckle, Camper at Raised at Full Draw.

The camp was started in 2019 and spans three days. While the campers earn their bow hunter’s safety certification, they also learn valuable skills like how to make a lean-to and how to splint a broken bone. Campers that I talked to see the value in everything they’re learning.

“Learning how to stay in the forest and stuff alone, and have survival etiquette and everything to be ready if you get lost in the forest. And archery’s just really fun,” says Kyley Becker, Camper at Raised at Full Draw.

Leaders at the camp love to see kids’ confidence grow as they the opportunity to learn and practice with their bows.

“They struggle to begin with, but by the end of the camp, they’re having fun, they’re hitting their targets, they’re going through the 3-D courses, and they’re just enjoying it,” says Wayne Muth, Camp Leader at Raised at Full Draw.

This year, about 30 campers signed up. Camp leaders hope to see them come back next year and look forward to inviting new campers next year.

The camp is held every year and is open to 12 to 17 year-olds. For more information visit raisedatfulldraw.com.

