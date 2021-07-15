Advertisement

Bismarck police investigate string of car break-ins

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are investigating a string of car break-ins in Bismarck.

Officers say cars have been broken into and property stolen in northeast, northwest, and south Bismarck between July 12 and July 14. They say some property has been recovered.

Five juveniles have been issued citations for involvement in the crimes, according to police.

Police ask you to file a report if someone breaks into your vehicle and contact the Bismarck Police Department if you have information regarding these cases.

