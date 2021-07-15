Bismarck green-lights some hunting within city limits

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Typically, if you want to hunt and you live in a metro area, you need to travel. But for the last few years, the city of Bismarck has been looking to cut down on deer and turkey populations, so they have permitted bow hunters to hunt within city limits.

The Bismarck City Commission has approved the Deer and Turkey Archery Program again this year which means people with permits will have the opportunity to hunt within city limits.

“It’s well-managed, it’s not just a bunch of rednecks going through the city shooting animals,” said John Arman, a self-described “avid outdoorsman.”

City officials say this program helps cut down population sizes while protecting the integrity of the animals.

“You’re getting some control on a situation that could’ve gotten extremely out of hand. And those critters that are getting harvested are getting utilized, instead of getting put down somewhere, if that was the case,” said Casey Anderson, Assistant Chief of the Wildlife Division for the ND Game and Fish.

The program is also beneficial to taxpayers.

“It’s definitely the cheapest way to do something about it because hunters are willing to hunt,” said Anderson.

Bowhunters say they understand some people don’t like the prospect of hunting, but Arman says they are preserving wildlife for everyone.

“We keep that herd smaller, which means healthier, and everyone can enjoy it,” said Arman.

25 applications for permits will be available at the Nishu Bowmen Club. They’ll be issued on a first-come, first-served basis on July 23rd.

Hunters with permits will be limited to designated areas, mostly in south Bismarck.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.