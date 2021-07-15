Air quality in North Dakota abnormally bad

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You might have noticed haze in the air over the last few days. Experts say this is because of extremely small particles of ash and soot, which have drifted into North Dakota from wildfires in other areas.

“It’s been fires, there’s a bunch of fires in Canada, Idaho is lit up like a Christmas tree. It’s been bad. I always like to say, as far as North Dakota is concerned, on normal days we enjoy some of the cleanest air in the nation. On normal days,” says Ryan Mills of the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

Experts say that, because of weather patterns, the eastern part of the state is currently seeing poorer air quality. If you have respiratory issues, they recommend you stay indoors as much as possible.

