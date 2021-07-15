Air Force Reserve to spray for mosquitoes in Williston Thursday

WILLISTON, N.D. – An Air Force Reserve crew is planning to fly overhead of Williston tomorrow in a C-130 to help remove mosquitoes.

Williams County announced the Air Force Reserve will be spraying through Williston spray blocks 1-14 at around 10pm Thursday.

Mosquitoes have been popping up more frequently due to recent storms and flooding, and vector control has been spraying what’s known as adulticide since late June to help control the population.

This will be the first time the Air Force Reserve will spray this year. Levi Zahn with the Williston Vector Control District said partnering with them benefits everyone involved.

“They use areas like Williston for practice for when they are deployed for different bases across the world so that they are able to respond quickly and accurately, we don’t pay for any of their work, we just pay for the chemical they use,” said Zahn.

Zahn said adulticide spraying has worked well for the area and that they have seen positive results.

“The week of the Fourth of July, we were catching about 150 mosquitos per trap per night within the county. In the following week we have been able to reduce that to about 50 mosquitos, down to, in some cases, 20 or 30,” said Zahn.

Zahn said they spray at sundown since that is when they see the most mosquitoes.

