Victim identified in Minot murder investigation

By Faith Hatton and Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot police have identified the victim in a July 11 fatal shooting as 29-year-old Arnalyn Repalam, of Minot.

Prosecutors charged 41-year-old Eric Venn with AA-felony murder in Repalam’s death.

According to court records, investigators said Venn fled from officers before being caught, and later admitted to investigators to shooting Repalam multiple times.

Court records indicate Venn was in business and dating relationships with Repalam.

Venn also faces C-felony charges of tampering with physical evidence and fleeing a peace officer.

Venn remains in custody on a $2.5 million bond. He’ll be arraigned Aug. 19, and faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

