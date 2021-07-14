Pro’s Pointer #11

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you cannot find exactly what you’re looking for, make it yourself. That’s often an easier said than done situation, but this week Johnnie Candle takes us back to 2007, for a do-it-yourself situation, as we look back through the years in our silver anniversary of Pro’s Pointers.

Johnnie Candle (from 2007): “The last few weeks I’ve been guiding pretty heavy on Devils Lake and we’ve been having a lot of success suspending leaches below bobbers.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame: “Some things haven’t changed, and I’m still using jigs from that batch we made 14 years ago when this tip first aired and trust me it was a HUGE batch of jigs.”

Candle (from 2007): “We stepped it up from a 1/O hook in a 16th ounce jig, which seems absurdly large but out hooking percentage went right through the chart.”

Candle: “The reason for the one 1/O hook is because the leaches first line of defense is to ball up inside the fishes mouth. The larger hook will penetrate the layers and still have enough gap to connect with the fish.”

Candle (from 2007): “That’s one classic example where bigger is better.”

I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

Next week, Johnnie is talking about Aquatic Nuisance Species, a topic he first tackled in 2008.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.