Pro basketball player teaching hoops skills this week in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A professional basketball player is in North Dakota this week to pass down skills to the next generation of athletes.

For WNBA athlete Tayler Hill, achieving in basketball is about finding your game.

“If you’re not a threat out there and ready to square, shoot, or score, then you’re a liability to your team. They’re playing 4-on-5 out there, and you’re not being the best you,” said Hill.

Leelee Bell and Logan Conklin said they’ve been able to fine tune their positional game.

“We’ve been learning better passing and moving without the ball,” said Bell, Minot eighth grader.

“[We’ve been learning] how to get open on screens and how to find space when there’s more space on the court,” said Conklin, Minot sophomore.

The players said that Hill’s path to the WNBA resonates with them.

“She was there at one point. You know she’s right and she knows what she’s talking about,” said Conklin.

“Her pep talks are very motivational because they get me out of my head so I have my confidence to score,” said Bell.

Hill carries the central message of believing in yourself.

“The more you work and get in the gym, the more confidence you build,” said Hill.

Hill is currently a free agent. She most recently played for the New York Liberty. The camp runs through Thursday.

