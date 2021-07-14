Advertisement

Parker Harm signs with Royals Organization

(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan’s Parker Harm is getting a chance to play professional baseball. Harm joins the Kansas City Royals organization as a non-drafted free agent.

Parker recently finished an All-American season for North Dakota State. The lefthander was spectacular out of the bullpen for the Bison.

Parker threw 37-innings in 22-games, and he struck out a whooping 62-batters. Harm also led the team with 12-saves and an opponent batting average of just .163

He played high school baseball for the Mandan Braves and Legion Baseball for the Mandan Chiefs.

