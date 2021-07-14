Painting class launched in Minot for those with Parkinson’s

MINOT, N.D. – Last October Your News Leader told you about a new support group aimed at offering fun and helpful activities for people with Parkinson’s disease.

Recently that group announced it will collaborate with local businesses and artists to launch a new art class.

Holly Jacobs, who launched the Shakin’ Parkinson’s Up Minot Support Group, said arts and Parkinson’s go hand and hand.

“It creates new neural transmitters that go in your brain that give your brain something to do and figure out how to work it, said Jacobs.

Parkinson’s impacts movement and can cause tremors, something that longtime art teacher Janie Myer said she will embrace during the week-long program.

“Every class I walk you through every single step and it’s just going to be a lot of fun. It’s fun art, not fine art,” said Myer.

The program will be hosted by the Support Group, Nature’s Nook Children’s Toys and Books, and Edgewood Community Center.

Local businesses also made it possible for those with Parkinson’s to take the class at a discounted rate.

“Anyone with Parkinson’s or their care partners or their families can pay $10 to be part of these classes. The second ticket is general admission and they are $25,” said Nature’s Nook Children’s Toys and Books owner Deb Peery.

The first class will be held Wednesday at the Edgewood Community Bistro at 3:30 p.m.

Local artist Nancy Walter will also help teach classes on making art using hay clay, knives and fingers.

To register or view the calendar of dates click here.Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.