Olympic gold medal-winning twins receive Rough Rider Award

The twins are the first siblings ever inducted into the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Hall of Fame
Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award recipients Monique Lamoureux-Morando (left) and Jocelyne...
Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award recipients Monique Lamoureux-Morando (left) and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson pose with Gov. Doug Burgum next to the official portrait of the twins that will hang in the Rough Rider Hall of Fame at the Capitol in Bismarck, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.(KVLY)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum awarded the highest citizen honor in North Dakota to Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyn Lamoureaux-Davidson, the state’s first Olympic gold medal winners.

The twins are officially the first siblings ever inducted into the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Hall of Fame.

During a ceremony on July 14 Burgum presented the award along with an unveiling of the official portrait that will hang in the Hall of Fame at the Capital.

“Throughout their careers, they have demonstrated the power of values that many North Dakotans hold dear – an incredible work ethic, a love of family and community, a dedication to continuous improvement and a focus on success,” Burgum said during the ceremony.

Lamoureux-Morando and Lamoureaux-Davidson were members of the gold-medal winning 2018 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team. Lamoureux-Morando and Lamoureux-Davidson have since used their platform to promote gender equity and increased access for disadvantaged youth, forming the Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux Foundation in July 2019.

Lamoureux-Morando said the sisters have always appreciated the support they have received from Grand Forks and the state of North Dakota.

“We have always understood that one day our hockey careers would be over and we would have to move on to other things,” she said. “While always being singularly focused during our hockey careers, we never lost sight of the bigger picture. Being good at hockey and winning gold medals and championships is great, but it’s how you treat others along that journey that truly matters.”

“If there is one thing that I have learned throughout our career, it is that there is no way to accomplish the things we have alone,” Lamoureux-Davidson said at the July 14 ceremony.

Burgum announced the Lamoureux twins as the 45th and 46th recipients of the Rough Rider Award in June of 2020, but a formal presentation of the award was postponed in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award recognizes present and former North Dakotans who have been influenced by the state in achieving national recognition in their fields of endeavor, thereby reflecting credit and honor upon North Dakota and its citizens.

