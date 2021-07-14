Minot holding open house to discuss new city hall project

MINOT, N.D. – The City of Minot wants residents to voice their questions about the new city hall building project.

They are holding an open house on July 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the current city hall.

Both city leaders and JLG Architects will answer questions.

The new city hall will be located at the old Wells Fargo building downtown.

Work will start on the renovation this year.

