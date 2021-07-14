Advertisement

Minot holding open house to discuss new city hall project

Minot city hall project
Minot city hall project(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The City of Minot wants residents to voice their questions about the new city hall building project.

They are holding an open house on July 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the current city hall.

Both city leaders and JLG Architects will answer questions.

The new city hall will be located at the old Wells Fargo building downtown.

Work will start on the renovation this year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitorro Restaurant & Bar
Pitorro Restaurant & Bar coming to Bismarck
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Eric Venn
Bond set at $2.5 million for suspect in Minot murder case
Corey Brewer, 38, faces multiple charges after police say a woman left notes on bathroom...
Woman held captive rescued after leaving notes on public bathroom mirrors
Expansion in Downtown Bismarck

Latest News

Wings and Wheels
Wings and Wheels in Minot
Bismarck police investigate string of car break-ins
Dickinson Area Chamber hosts ‘Banquet in a Field’ to educate consumers about agriculture
Stacey Corbell-Hicks
Jamestown police arrest woman after high-speed chase